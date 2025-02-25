Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after its 3-day losing streak yanked it from its record

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting on Tuesday following a batch of mixed profit reports.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading. It’s coming off a three-day losing streak after setting an all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 201 points, or 0.5%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower.

Home Depot rose 2.4% after delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. CEO Ted Decker, though, said the retailer is still contending with an uncertain economy and higher interest rates, which hems in customers’ ability to spend on home improvements. The retailer also gave financial forecasts for 2025 that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Keurig Dr Pepper rose 2.7% after the company behind Snapple, Canada Dry and K-cup coffees reported better results for the end of 2024 than analysts expected. Growth was stronger for its U.S. operations than for its international business, which contended with a heavy drag caused by shifting foreign-currency values.

Zoom Communications dropped 7.8% even though it reported stronger results for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts at UBS pointed to the company’s forecast for revenue growth in the upcoming year, which fell a bit short of their own estimate.

An American flag is displayed on the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig The New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Previous Next

The pace of profit reports is slowing, but what’s perhaps the most anticipated report is still to come on Wednesday. That’s Nvidia, which has grown to become one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks because of nearly insatiable demand for its chips.

Wednesday will provide the first earnings report for the chip company and its CEO, Jensen Huang, since a Chinese upstart, DeepSeek, upended the artificial-intelligence industry by saying it developed a large language model that can compete with big U.S. rivals without having to use the top-flight, most expensive chips.

That called into question all the spending Wall Street had assumed would go into not only Nvidia’s chips but also the ecosystem that’s built around the AI boom, including electricity to power large data centers.

Nvidia and several other AI-related stocks have been seeming to run out of momentum recently, following years of high-charged growth.

Bitcoin also sank Tuesday, falling back below $89,000 and dragging down stocks of companies in the crypto industry. MicroStrategy, the company that’s raised money with the express purpose of buying bitcoin and now goes by the name Strategy, fell 7.2%

In the bond market, Treasury yields pulled back as President Donald Trump’s policies continue to reverberate around the world.

Dramatically altering relations under Trump, the United States split with its European allies by refusing to blame Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in votes on three U.N. resolutions Monday seeking an end to the three-year war.

Additionally, Trump has antagonized U.S. trading partners recently, threatening to raise tariffs and inviting them to retaliate with import taxes of their own. Trump said Monday that tariff hikes on imports from Canada and Mexico will move ahead after a one-month delay.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.32% from 4.40% late Monday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rose modestly in Europe after falling across much of Asia. Tokyo’s Nikkei Nikkei 225 lost 1.4% after markets in Japan reopened from a holiday on Monday.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.

