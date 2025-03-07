Stock market today: Wall Street calms after the jobs report offers no big alarms and no surprises

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is getting its own kind of reprieve Friday, and U.S. stocks are coasting toward the close of a brutal week after a nervously anticipated economic report came in close to expectations.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in morning trading following a punishing stretch where it swung at least 1%, up or down, in each of the last six days. It’s on track for its worst week since September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 47 points, or 0.1%, as of 10:15 a.m., and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

The market’s focus was on the job market, where the U.S. Labor Department said employers added 151,000 more jobs last month than they cut. That was slightly below economists’ expectations, but it was still an acceleration from January’s hiring.

“To sum it up: today’s print wasn’t as bad as feared,” according to Lindsay Rosner, head of multi sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

FILE - A sign outside the New York Stock Exchange marks the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

That helped calm worries sparked by a run of weaker-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy, for now at least.

The whiplash actions from the White House on tariffs — first placing them on trading partners and then exempting some and then doing it again — have raised uncertainty for businesses. That sparked fears they might simply freeze in response and pull back on hiring. U.S. households, meanwhile, are bracing for much higher inflation because of tariffs, which is weakening their confidence and could hold back their spending. That would sap more energy from the economy.

All those discouraging trends came through in recent surveys, but economists weren’t sure if the souring moods were translating into real pain for the economy and the job market.

But economists said Friday’s job report did include concerning details underneath the surface, which could imply more troubling data ahead in future months. The number of people working part time who would rather be full time rose 10% in February from January, for example.

“The market might breathe a sigh of relief that the labor market was still looking healthy, but a deeper dive shows that spring could be a more challenging season,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

The jobs report got a slightly bigger reaction from the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.24% from 4.28% late Thursday.

The yield has been sinking since January, when it was nearing 4.80%, as investors have ratcheted back their expectations for the U.S. economy’s growth.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note also continued its descent, which underscores building expectations among traders that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate at least two or three times this year in order to prop up a slowing economy.

On Wall Street, Broadcom rose 3.5% after delivering stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The chip company also gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that topped analysts’ expectation, thanks in part to strong demand for its artificial-intelligence offerings.

After rocketing higher in Wall Street’s frenzy around AI, stocks across the industry have hit a wall this year as this year’s downturn hit hardest on the areas of the market that earlier seemed the most unstoppable. Broadcom’s stock had dropped more than 20% so far this year, before Friday, after having more than doubled in 2024.

Walgreens Boots Alliance rallied 7.4% after the pharmacy and drug store chain agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The buyout would take the struggling chain private for the first time since 1927 and give it more flexibility to make changes to improve its business without worrying about Wall Street’s reaction.

They helped offset a 15.2% drop for Hewlett Packard Enterprises, which reported profit for the latest quarter that fell just short of analysts’ expectations. CEO Antonio Neri said, “We could have executed better in some areas in the quarter,” and the company gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that was weaker than expected.

Costco sank 6.4% after the retailer reported a weaker profit for the latest quarter than expected.

In stock markets abroad, German stocks dropped 2.2% to give back some of its big gains from earlier in the week following a seismic shift in its policy on debt. The traditionally debt-averse German government appears willing to allow for much more borrowing.

Indexes fell 0.6% in Hong Kong and 0.3% in Shanghai after China reported slower than-expected-trade for January and February, with exports growing just 2.3% and imports sinking 8.4%, the government said. China’s trade data for the first two months of the year are usually combined to make up for distortions from Lunar New Year holidays.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.5% after a court ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from jail, more than a month after he was arrested and indicted over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

