Stitch Fix, CrowdStrike rise; Dollar Tree, Campbell Soup fall, Wednesday, 6/5/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $36.60 to $342.18.
The cloud-based security company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., up $1.88 to $19.48.
The information technology supplier raised its earnings forecast for this fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Inc., up $19.41 to $127.46.
The provider of software to the insurance industry raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Verint Systems Inc., up $6.50 to $34.72.
The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Stitch Fix Inc., up 79 cents to $3.46.
The online clothing styling service raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $7.79 to $89.83.
The retailer beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Campbell Soup Co., down 8 cents to $44.10.
The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.
Dollar Tree Inc., down $5.92 to $114.38.
The discount retailer is reviewing options for its Family Dollar unit, including a potential sale.
