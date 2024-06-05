Stitch Fix, CrowdStrike rise; Dollar Tree, Campbell Soup fall, Wednesday, 6/5/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $36.60 to $342.18.

The cloud-based security company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., up $1.88 to $19.48.

The information technology supplier raised its earnings forecast for this fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc., up $19.41 to $127.46.

The provider of software to the insurance industry raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Verint Systems Inc., up $6.50 to $34.72.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Stitch Fix Inc., up 79 cents to $3.46.

The online clothing styling service raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $7.79 to $89.83.

The retailer beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Campbell Soup Co., down 8 cents to $44.10.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $5.92 to $114.38.

The discount retailer is reviewing options for its Family Dollar unit, including a potential sale.

