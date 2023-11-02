Starbucks, Qualcomm rise; Tempur Sealy, SolarEdge fall, Thursday, 11/2/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), up $6.28 to $117.28.
The chipmaker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast for its current quarter.
Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), up $9.26 to $100.61.
The coffee chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Allstate Corp. (ALL), up $3.52 to $133.27.
The insurer handily beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), up $3.96 to $65.95.
The maker of flow control and compression equipment raised its profit forecast for the year.
Roku Inc. (ROKU), up $18.20 to $77.90.
The video streaming company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for its current quarter.
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), down $7.67 to $$68.13.
The photovoltaic products maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), down $3.36 to $37.04.
The mattress maker trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), down $2.36 to $62.60.
The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
