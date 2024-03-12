Southwest Airlines, Asana fall; Oracle, 3M rise, Tuesday, 3/12/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Oracle Corp., up $13.41 to $127.54.
The software maker beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.
Archer Daniels Midland Co., up $2.16 to $57.07.
The agribusiness giant announced plans to add $2 billion to its stock buyback program.
Southwest Airlines Co., down $5.02 to $28.76.
The airline will cut capacity because Boeing is delivering it fewer aircraft than planned.
Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $2.71 to $78.48.
The car parts chain named new board members in agreement with investment firms Third Point and Saddle Point Management.
3M Co., up $4.67 to $98.72.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics named William M. Brown as its new CEO.
Asana Inc., down $2.39 to $16.40.
The software company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.
American Airlines Group Inc., down 69 cents to $13.96.
The airline warned that rising fuel costs will hurt its first-quarter earnings.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., down 2 cents to $50.
The chip-making equipment supplier said a cancelled order will reduce its revenue for the year by about $15 million.
