Southwest Airlines, Asana fall; Oracle, 3M rise, Tuesday, 3/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp., up $13.41 to $127.54.

The software maker beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Archer Daniels Midland Co., up $2.16 to $57.07.

The agribusiness giant announced plans to add $2 billion to its stock buyback program.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $5.02 to $28.76.

The airline will cut capacity because Boeing is delivering it fewer aircraft than planned.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $2.71 to $78.48.

The car parts chain named new board members in agreement with investment firms Third Point and Saddle Point Management.

3M Co., up $4.67 to $98.72.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics named William M. Brown as its new CEO.

Asana Inc., down $2.39 to $16.40.

The software company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 69 cents to $13.96.

The airline warned that rising fuel costs will hurt its first-quarter earnings.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., down 2 cents to $50.

The chip-making equipment supplier said a cancelled order will reduce its revenue for the year by about $15 million.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.