Signet Jewelers, Cal-Maine Foods rise; Intel Paramount Global fall, Wednesday, 4/3/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Intel Corp. (INTC), down $3.04 to $40.90.

The chipmaker made a disappointing update and said losses widened in 2023 for its chip manufacturing segment.

Paramount Global (PARA), down 10 cents to $11.67.

The film and television studio is reportedly considering a deal with media company Skydance.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), up $6 to $67.91.

The Dave & Buster’s restaurant and arcade chain increased its stock buyback program by $100 million.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), up $2.28 to $61.19.

The egg producer beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG), up $10.50 to $105.57.

The jewelry company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), up $14.49 to $284.07.

The music-streaming service is reportedly considering raising prices in several markets.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), up 99 cents to $19.50.

The asset management firm is buying Kuvare Asset Management for $750 million.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), up $5.37 to $267.20.

The lighting maker beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.