Semtech, Yum China rise; Vital Energy, Radiant Logistics fall, Thursday, 9/14/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Yum China Holdings Inc., $2.90 to $56.08.

The operator of Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants in China is accelerating its expansion plans.

International Game Technology Plc., up $3.14 to $33.20.

Apollo Global Management is reportedly considering buying the slot machine maker’s gaming division.

Semtech Corp., up $2.31 to $25.18.

The chipmaker’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Radiant Logistics Inc., down 54 cents to $6.13.

The transportation and logistics services company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Vital Energy Inc., down $4.43 to $54.52.

The oil and natural gas company is expanding operations in the Permian Basin through deals worth about $1.17 billion.

CS Disco Inc., down 72 cents to $7.03.

The legal technology company’s cofounder, Kiwi Camara, resigned as CEO.

Hess Corp., up $4.43 to $164.88.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

HP Inc., down 51 cents to $27.82.

Berkshire Hathaway sold about 5.5 million shares of the personal computer and printer maker.

