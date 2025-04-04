Sell-off worsens worldwide and Dow drops 1,000 after China retaliates against Trump tariffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock markets worldwide are careening even lower Friday after China matched President Donald Trump’s big raise in tariffs in an escalating trade war. Not even a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, which is usually the economic highlight of each month, was enough to stop the slide.

The S&P 500 was down 2.9% in early trading, coming off its worst day since COVID wrecked the global economy in 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,038 points, or 2.6%, as of 9:53 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.9% lower.

So far there are few, if any winners, in financial markets from the trade war. European stocks saw some of the day’s biggest losses, with indexes sinking roughly 4%. The price of crude oil tumbled to its lowest level since 2021. Other basic building blocks for growth, such as copper, also saw prices slide sharply on worries the trade war will weaken the entire global economy.

China’s response to U.S. tariffs caused an immediate acceleration of losses in markets worldwide. The Commerce Ministry in Beijing said it would respond to the 34% tariffs imposed by the U.S. on imports from China by imposing a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10. The United States and China are the world’s two largest economies.

Markets briefly recovered a bit of their losses after the release of Friday morning’s U.S. jobs report, which said employers accelerated their hiring by more last month than economists expected. It’s the latest signal that the U.S. job market has remained relatively solid through the start of 2025, and it’s been a linchpin keeping the economy out of a recession.

The S&P 500 lost nearly 5% and the Nasdaq shed 6% of its value, one of the worst days of the last 10 years. (AP Digital Embed) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin S. Vineys A screen displays financial news as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Previous Next

But that jobs data was backward looking, and the fear hitting financial markets is about what’s to come. Will the trade war cause a global recession? If it does, stock prices will likely need to come down even more than they have already. The S&P 500 is down nearly 15% from its record set in February.

Much will depend on how long Trump’s tariffs stick and what kind of retaliations other countries deliver. Some of Wall Street is holding onto hope that Trump will lower the tariffs after negotiating with other countries to pry out some “wins.” Otherwise, many say a recession looks likely.

For his part, Trump has said Americans may feel “some pain” because of tariffs, but he has also said the long-term goals, including getting more manufacturing jobs back to the United States, are worth it. On Thursday, he likened the situation to a medical operation, where the U.S. economy is the patient.

“For investors looking at their portfolios, it could have felt like an operation performed without anesthesia,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

But Jacobsen also said the next surprise for investors could be how quickly tariffs get negotiated down. “The speed of recovery will depend on how, and how quickly, officials negotiate,” he said.

Vietnam said its deputy prime minister would visit the U.S. for talks on trade, while the head of the European Commission has vowed to fight back. Others have said they were hoping to negotiate with the Trump administration for relief.

On Wall Street, stocks of companies that do lots of business in China fell to some of the sharpest losses.

GE Healthcare got 12% of its revenue last year from the China region, and it fell 13.4% for the largest loss in the S&P 500.

DuPont dropped 12.5% after China said its regulators are launching an anti-trust investigation into DuPont China group, a subsidiary of the chemical giant. It’s one of several measures targeting American companies and in retaliation for the U.S. tariffs.

United Airlines, which is in an alliance with Air China and got a third of its passenger revenue last year from flights across the Pacific, lost 9.4%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields continued falling sharply as worries rise about the strength of the U.S. economy, along with expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to cushion it.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury tumbled 3.94% from 4.06% late Thursday and from roughly 4.80% early this year. That’s a major move for the bond market.

In stock markets abroad, Germany’s DAX lost 4.2%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 4% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.8%.

___

AP Writers Jiang Junzhe, Huizhong Wu and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.