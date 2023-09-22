Seagen, Activision Blizzard rise; Scholastic, Natural Alternatives fall, Friday, 9/22/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), down $5.91 to $33.04.

The book publisher reported a bigger fiscal first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), up $1.55 to $93.90.

Antitrust regulators in Britain gave preliminary approval to Microsoft’s buyout of the maker of “Call of Duty.”

Seagen Inc. (SGEN), up $7.36 to $213.75.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for bladder cancer.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), up $3.97 to $88.09.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to file for an IPO in Hong Kong for its logistics arm, Cainiao.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $2.32 to $131.65.

The retail giant will begin charging subscribers an extra fee to keep their streaming videos ad-free.

Intel Corp. (INTC), down 3 cents to $34.62.

European Union antitrust enforcers slapped the chipmaker with a fresh $400 million fine in a long-running legal fight.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up 99 cents to $115.75.

The oil giant gained ground along with rising crude prices.

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII), down 12 cents to $6.19.

The nutritional supplements maker reported a drop in fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

