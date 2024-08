(ABC 6 news) — On August 21, Sanco Enterprises held their inaugural “Sanco Sandbox” event – a time where those looking to purchase or buy heavy machinery were able to test them out beforehand.

The heavy machinery included small to large loaders, as well as small to large excavators, including their newer XCMG line.

Sanco Enterprises has locations in Stewartville, Albert Lea, Mankato, and Mason City.