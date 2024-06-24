RXO, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals rise; ResMed, Sonoco Products fall, Monday, 6/24/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

RXO Inc. (RXO), up $4.73 to $24.95.

The transportation services provider is buying UPS’ freight-brokerage business for just over $1 billion.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up 2 cents to $102.29.

Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” collected $100 million in ticket sales in its second weekend.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), up $3.68 to $211.17.

European Union regulators are accusing the iPhone maker of breaking new rules on digital competition.

ResMed Inc. (RMD), down $21.64 to $184.19.

The maker of sleep apnea devices slipped after Eli Lilly reported encouraging results from a study on a drug for the condition.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY), up $61.70 to $227.40.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a heart condition treatment.

Sonoco Products Co. (SON), down $2.05 to $53.56.

The packaging maker is buying Eviosys for about $3.9 billion.

Under Armour Inc. (UA), up 12 cents to $6.98.

The sports apparel company is paying $434 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it defrauded shareholders.

Carrier Global Corp. (CARR), up $1.99 to $64.87.

The air-conditioning system maker gained ground as extreme heat continues across large parts of the U.S.

