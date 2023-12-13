Photronics, Vertex rise; Pfizer, Southwest Airlines fall, Wednesday, 12/13/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $6.44 to $230.58.

The electric vehicle maker is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a problem with its Autopilot system.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), down $2.10 to $26.48.

The drug developer’s financial forecasts for 2024 fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). down $1.92 to $28.39.

The airline raised its forecast for fourth-quarter fuel costs.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), up $4.67 to $161.87.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games will join the Nasdaq 100 Index.

ABM Industries Inc. (ABM), up $6.36 to $50.72.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings and hospitals beat analysts’ forecasts.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB), up $3.49 to $25.12.

The electronics imaging company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), up $39.49 to $397.22.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential pain treatment.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), up 80 cents to $141.35.

The short-term rental service is paying about $621 million to settle a tax dispute in Italy.

