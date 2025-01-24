Philippines launches comic book to counter China’s ‘disinformation’ in the disputed South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines launched a comic book on Friday to counter what the country says is China’s disinformation campaign to push its expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The 40-page comic book, titled “The Stories of Teacher Jun,” was unveiled by Philippine officials. It contains colorful caricatures of a Filipino teacher and his young students discussing the complex territorial disputes in simple terms and highlights the Philippine position.

One fictional student in the book describes China as a bully and another says Beijing’s “behavior is outrageous.”

“Chinese officials, along with state-sponsored media and individuals, continue to spread distorted and twisted narratives to malign our efforts and justify their unilateral claims,” national security adviser Eduardo Ano said in a speech at the book launching in Manila.

The Philippines will do everything to “fight misinformation, disinformation and false narratives to put forward the truth,” Ano told reporters.

The Philippines has faced a lopsided battle against the militarily superior China in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, prompting it to strengthen security alliances with the United States and other friendly states to build deterrence against Beijing’s aggressive actions.

Two years ago, the Philippines adopted a shame campaign by releasing videos and photographs of China’s increasingly assertive actions in the contested waters, including the use of powerful water cannons and dangerous blocking maneuvers, to domestic and international audiences.

But the territorial spats, particularly between Chinese and Philippine coast guard forces, have continued.

The ambassadors of the United States and Canada, among the key supporters of the Philippines in confronting China’s increasingly assertive actions in the disputed waterway, attended the comic book launch. Officials from the Philippine coast guard and military, and the education secretary, were also present.

There was no immediate comment from Chinese officials, but they have repeatedly reasserted their claims to virtually the entire waterway and accused the Philippines and other rival claimant states of encroachments.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also lay claim to the busy sea passage, a key global trade route with rich fishing grounds and undersea gas deposits.

About 11,000 copies of the comic book have been distributed for free, and thousands more will be printed depending on the availability of financial donations, said Philippine coast guard Commodore Jay Tarriela, one of the proponents of the book project.

The intended recipients are young students and Filipinos in far-flung regions with limited access to news sources. Foreign readers who show an interest could be provided with copies of the book in their language, officials said.

“This initiative aims to highlight our maritime rights and entitlements while revealing China’s unlawful activities, aggressive behavior and bullying tactics,” Ano said. “It is crucial for us to shed light on these actions as transparency is a powerful tool in combating misinformation.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.