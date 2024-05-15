Petco, Nextracker rise; Dlocal, AMC Entertainment fall, Wednesday, 5/15/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Nextracker Inc., up $2.97 to $45.98.
The solar energy equipment supplier beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down $1.37 to $5.48.
The movie chain will issue nearly 23.3 million shares of its stock to exchange for $163.9 million in debt that it owes.
Petco Health and Wellness Co., up 57 cents to $2.61.
The pet store chain named Glenn Murphy executive chairman of its board of directors.
Monday.com Ltd., up $38.86 to $220.72.
The project management software developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Dynatrace Inc., up $1.32 to $47.75.
The software intelligence company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
DLocal Ltd., down $3.58 to $10.
The online payment company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Rumble Inc., unchanged at $7.15.
The online video platform’s fiscal first-quarter financial results missed Wall Street forecasts.
VF Corp., down 7 cents to $12.79.
The owner of the Vans, North Face and Timberland brands is reportedly conducting a portfolio review.
