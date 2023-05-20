Park rangers search for fallen climber at Alaska’s Denali National Park

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — National Park Service rangers are searching for a climber who fell from a 16,000-foot-high (4,800-meter-high) ridge at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, officials announced Saturday.

The climber’s partner told rangers early Saturday morning the fall occurred Friday night while they were on a route known as the West Buttress to Peters Glacier, the agency said. The partner saw the fall but couldn’t see where the climber came to rest.

Rangers began an aerial and ground search for the climber, but cloudy weather conditions prevented a helicopter from accessing the climber’s location, officials said. The ground search was based at Denali Base Camp, at 14,000 feet (4,200 meters).

The incident comes just over a week after two climbers who went missing at the park were presumed dead.

Denali is a 6-million acre (2.4-million hectare) park about a 120-mile (193-kilometer) drive north of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.