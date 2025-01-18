Nigeria is admitted as a partner country of the BRICS bloc

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has been admitted as a “partner country” of the BRICS bloc of developing economies, according to Brazil, the group’s chair.

BRICS was formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009, with South Africa added in 2010, as a counterweight to the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations.

Last year, the bloc added Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has been invited to join. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied to become members, and a few others have expressed interest.

Nigeria becomes the ninth BRICS partner country, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

“With the world’s sixth-largest population — and Africa’s largest — as well as being one of the continent’s major economies, Nigeria shares convergent interests with other members of BRICS,” Brazil’s government said in a statement Friday.

“It plays an active role in strengthening South-South cooperation and in reforming global governance — issues that are top priorities during Brazil’s current presidency.”

President-elect Donald Trump last year threatened 100% tariffs against BRICS if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar. The bloc’s leaders have voiced their commitment to introduce an alternative payment system that would not be dependent on the dollar.

