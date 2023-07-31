New Relic, Nikola rise; Tempur Sealy falls, Monday, 7/31/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

New Relic Inc. (NEWR), up $9.95 to $84.

Francisco Partners and TPG are buying the cloud-based software analytics company.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI),up $1.70 to $11.25.

The personal finance company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM), up $10.22 to $52.40.

The automation technology company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), up 40 cents to $2.67.

The electric vehicle maker received an order for 13 trucks from J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), up $3.12 to $108.21.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), up 55 cents to $53.14.

The bank reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), down $2.43 to $43.57.

The mattress maker said its operations were disrupted by a cybersecurity incident.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 67 cents to $44.31.

The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.