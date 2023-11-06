Nevada high court postpones NFL appeal in Jon Gruden emails lawsuit until January

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has pushed back to Jan. 10 the date for oral arguments in a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit filed against the NFL by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Postponement of the hearing, originally scheduled for Tuesday, came at the request of attorneys for who cited a scheduling conflict.

Lawyers for neither side responded to email messages Monday about the schedule change.

The league wants the court to reverse a state court judge’s decisions in May 2022 letting Gruden’s lawsuit proceed and not to order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden accuses the league of improperly leaking racist, sexist and homophobic emails that Gruden sent when he was an ESPN announcer to force him to resign from the Raiders in 2021.

Gruden’s emails went from 2011 to 2018 to former Washington Commanders executive Bruce Allen and were found amid emails the league obtained during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington team.

Gruden alleges disclosure of the emails destroyed his career and ruined endorsement contracts. He is seeking monetary damages.

Gruden was the Raiders head coach when the team moved in 2020 from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.