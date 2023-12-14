Moderna, Rivian rise; Apellis, Adobe fall, Thursday, 12/14/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Moderna Inc. (MNRA), up $10.61 to $89.21.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential cancer vaccine being developed with Merck.

Glaukos Corp. (GKOS), up $12.76 to $73.18.

The glaucoma treatments developer received regulatory approval in the U.S. of its eye-condition drug iDose.

Jabil Inc. (JBL), up $8.80 to $129.40.

The electronics manufacturer beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), up $2.01 to $21.69.

AT&T will buy vehicles for its fleet from the electric vehicle maker.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), down $15.03 to $47.85.

The biopharmaceutical company warned investors about the potential for a negative opinion on an eye condition drug from European regulators.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), down $37.22 to $587.04.

The software company’s profit forecast for its current fiscal year disappointed investors.

Hess Corp. (HES), up $4.66 to $141.39.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up $1.38 to $41.38.

The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

