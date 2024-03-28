MillerKnoll, Chemours fall; Verint Systems, RH rise, Thursday, 3/28/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), up $1.04 to $32.14
The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
RH (RH), up $52.22 to $349.21.
The furniture and housewares chain said it expects higher demand in 2024.
MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN), down $5.29 to $25.24.
The furniture maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.
Chemours Co. (CC), down $1.83 to $27.05.
The chemical company gave investors a disappointing sales forecast for its Titanium Technologies segment.
Rumble Inc. (RUM), down 30 cents to $8.20.
The online video platform and cloud services business reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.
Home Depot Inc. (HD), down $2.31 to $383.58.
The home improvement retailer will buy SRS Distribution, a materials supplier, for about $18.25 billion.
Braze Inc. (BRZE), down $4.68 to $45.90.
The cloud-based software company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), up 9 cents to $21.11.
The drugstore chain’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
