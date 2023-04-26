Microsoft, Chipotle rise; Activision, Old Dominion fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp., up $19.95 to $295.37.

The software maker’s first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $229.85 to $2,009.85.

The Mexican food chain handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

Boeing Co., up 84 cents to $203.03.

The airplane maker beat analysts’ first-quarter revenue forecasts and will raise production of its 737 Max jet.

Carrier Global Corp., down $1.67 to $40.65.

The heating and ventilation company is buying German heat pump maker Viessmann Climate Solutions for about $12 billion in cash and stock.

Alkermes PLC, down $2.13 to $28.38.

The drugmaker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $9.93 to $76.81.

British regulators on Wednesday blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of the maker of “Call of Duty” and other games.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., down $33.85 to $305.52.

The trucking company reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Teck Resources Ltd., up $1.75 to $44.95.

The natural resources company abandoned plans to separate into two companies.

