Micron Technology, CarMax rise; BlackBerry, Paychex fall, Thursday, 12/21/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Micron Technology Inc. (MU), up $5.41 to $84.10.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
BlackBerry Ltd. (BB), down 54 cents to $3.56.
The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.
Cintas Corp. (CTAS), up $28.39 to $582.05.
The uniform rental company gave investors a strong financial forecast.
CarMax Inc. (KMX), up $3.78 to $78.46.
The used car dealership chain’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG), up $1.34 to $53.13.
The glass products company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Carnival Corp. (CCL), up $1.40 to $19.47.
The cruise line operator reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Paychex Inc. (PAYX), down $8.62 to $119.24.
The payroll processor’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), up $2.38 to $38.56.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for an immune system disorder.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.