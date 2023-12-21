Micron Technology, CarMax rise; BlackBerry, Paychex fall, Thursday, 12/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Micron Technology Inc. (MU), up $5.41 to $84.10.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB), down 54 cents to $3.56.

The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS), up $28.39 to $582.05.

The uniform rental company gave investors a strong financial forecast.

CarMax Inc. (KMX), up $3.78 to $78.46.

The used car dealership chain’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG), up $1.34 to $53.13.

The glass products company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Carnival Corp. (CCL), up $1.40 to $19.47.

The cruise line operator reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX), down $8.62 to $119.24.

The payroll processor’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), up $2.38 to $38.56.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for an immune system disorder.

