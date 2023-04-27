Meta, Hasbro rise; United Rentals, Wolfspeed fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., up $29.16 to $238.56.

Facebook’s parent company raised its revenue forecast for the current quarter after reporting strong financial results.

KLA Corp., up $27.28 to $384.64.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.

United Rentals Inc., down $17.35 to $357.66.

The equipment rental company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

eBay Inc., up $2.20 to $45.56.

The online marketplace reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Wolfspeed Inc., down $11.40 to $46.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Hasbro Inc., up $7.52 to $58.93.

The toy company behind G.I. Joe and My Little Pony beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Aspen Technology Inc., down $56.89 to $174.90.

The software maker’s fiscal-third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., up $1.47 to $56.31.

The banking and payment technologies company raised its profit forecast for the year.

