Merck, Cintas rise; GameStop, MiMedx fall, Wednesday, 3/27/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Merck & Co., up $6.23 to $131.75.
The drug developer received U.S. approval for a high blood pressure treatment.
Shockwave Medical Inc., up $6.54 to $322.61.
Johnson & Johnson is reportedly considering buying the medical device maker.
Cintas Corp., up $52.24 to $685.64.
The uniform rental company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
GameStop Corp., down $2.33 to $13.17.
The video game retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
MiMedx Group Inc., down 1 cent to $7.61.
The developer of biomaterials for wound care challenged a negative regulatory decision from the Food and Drug Administration.
NCino Inc., up $5.72 to $35.90.
The cloud-based software company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., up 76 cents to $10.84.
The biopharmaceutical company is joining the S&P MidCap 400.
NovoCure Ltd., up $1.57 to $14.64.
The cancer treatment developer said a potential lung cancer therapy met a key research goal.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.