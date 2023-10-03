McCormick, Meta Platforms fall; Boeing, Point Biopharma rise, Tuesday, 10/3/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Point Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT), up $5.71 to $12.39.

Eli Lilly is buying the cancer treatment developer.

McCormick & Co. (MKC), down $6.97 to $67.76.

The spices and seasonings company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), up 23 cents to $12.67.

The doughnut chain may sell its Insomnia Cookies business.

Boeing Co. (BA), up $1.57 to $189.40.

The airplane maker is may ramp up production of its 737 single-aisle jets amid an increase in orders.

WeWork Inc. (WE), down 63 cents to $2.32.

The office space company is withholding interest payments on some of debts.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), down $1.65 to $378.68.

The streaming video service is reportedly planning to raise the price of its ad-free service.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA), down 23 cents to $18.68.

The automaker is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because of a problem with the rear view camera.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), down $5.43 to $301.39.

Facebook’s owner may give users in Europe the option of paying for ad-free versions of the social media platforms.

