Liberia’s president suspends over 450 government officials for failing to declare their assets

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai has suspended more than 450 government officials who failed to declare their assets on time, in a move that comes as part of an anti-corruption drive by the West African country’s leader.

The suspensions are to last for a month or until those suspended declare their assets to the anti-corruption agency. Liberia was shaken by anti-government demonstrations in December that included the parliament building in Monrovia, the country’s capital, catching fire.

Boakai was elected in November 2023 on a promise of fighting corruption in the small country of 5 million people. Liberia ranked 135th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index last year, according to Transparency International.

“The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission has provided a list of non-compliant officials, and those listed are now suspended for a period of one month without pay or until they submit the required declarations,” the president said in a statement on Wednesday.

Liberian law requires all government officials to declare their assets upon taking and leaving office. Among the 457 suspended officials are the ministers for education and health, as well as the minister overseeing the budget.

Bokai said their failure to declare assets before the deadline last November undermined “national efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability.”

Last July, Boakai said he’d reduce his salary by 40% in a effort to demonstrate “responsible governance” and show “solidarity” with Liberians.

The government of his predecessor, George Weah, had faced accusations of corruption and lavish spending in one of the world’s poorest countries, sparking mass protests.

After the announcement, some of the suspended officials appeared on Wednesday at the commission’s offices to declare their assets and fulfill compliance requirements.

