Levi Strauss, Conagra Brands rise; Lamb Weston, RPM International fall, Thursday, 4/4/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), up $3.03 to $21.69.

The jeans brand reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results and raised its earnings forecast.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR), up $10.46 to $633.46.

NASA awarded the space exploration technology company a $30 million contract for work on a lunar vehicle.

Staar Surgical Co. (STAA), up $6.85 to $45.92.

The maker of implantable lenses gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 32 cents to $23.02.

The software company is partnering with Oracle for cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), up $1.38 to $30.44.

The owner of Birds Eye, Bertolli and other food brands beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter financial forecasts.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), down $20.08 to $81.04.

The frozen foods supplier reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

RPM International Inc. (RPM), down $4.93 to $113.59.

The specialty chemicals company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG), up $2.30 to $76.65.

The lawn and garden products company gave investors an encouraging business update.

