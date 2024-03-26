Krispy Kreme, McCormick rise; Consol Energy, Lear fall, Tuesday, 3/26/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), up $3.58 to $16.03.

The doughnut chain is partnering with McDonald’s to sell doughnuts at its restaurants.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), up $15.64 to $84.83.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential weight-loss drug.

McCormick & Co. (MKC), up $7.59 to $77.53.

The spices and seasonings company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Visa Inc. (V), up $1.77 to $282.98.

The global payments processor announced a settlement with U.S. merchants related to swipe fees.

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX), down $6.61 to $79.74.

The coal company’s marine terminal in Baltimore could face logistics problems following a bridge collapse that shut down ship traffic.

TD Synnex Corporation (SNX), up $6.03 to $111.48.

The high-tech contractor beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Lear Corp. (LEA), down $1.88 to $142.50.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems supplier gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), up 18 cents to $71.64.

The online retailer scrapped plans to list its logistics unit Cainiao in Hong Kong amid a challenging IPO market.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.