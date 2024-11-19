Journalists strike in Greece ahead of a nationwide walkout on Wednesday

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Journalist unions in Greece launched a 24-hour strike Tuesday, joining broader labor unrest ahead of a nationwide general strike planned for Wednesday. Public and many private media outlets across the country, including print, broadcast, and online platforms, halted operations in solidarity with demands for better wages. Unions are demanding that the conservative government fully restore collective bargaining rights that were scaled back during a 2010-18 financial crisis and successive international bailouts. The country has since returned to healthy growth and investment grade status but retains the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the European Union. Wednesday’s general strike organized by private and public sector unions is expected to paralyze public transport and disrupt other services.

Union leaders criticize the government for failing to address escalating inflation and inadequate housing policies which have eroded workers’ living standards.

