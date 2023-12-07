JetBlue Airways, Semtech rise; Duckhorn, Chewy fall, Thursday, 12/7/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), up $4.58 to $41.51.

AbbVie is buying the developer of treatments for schizophrenia and other neuroscience diseases.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), down $4.81 to $173.58.

Investors were disappointed by the cloud-based software service company’s latest financial update.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY), down 34 cents to $19.01.

The online pet store trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), down 98 cents $9.24.

The wine company’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), up $5.12 to $29.15.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC), $3.22 $19.92.

The chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

JetBlue Airways Inc. (JBLU), up 57 cents to $5.30.

The airline raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI), down $2.73 to $21.66.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries slashed its earnings forecast for the year.

