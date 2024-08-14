How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/14/2024
Wall Street ticked higher after the latest update on inflation came in almost exactly as economists expected.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday, coming off one of its best days of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite ended basically flat.
Treasury yields were steady after the U.S. government said consumers paid prices for food, gasoline and other things last month that were 2.9% higher than a year earlier. The data should keep the Federal Reserve on track to cut its main interest rate in September.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 20.78 points, or 0.4%, to 5,455.21.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.75 points, or 0.6%, to 40,008.39.
The Nasdaq composite rose 4.99 points, or less than 0.1%, to 17,192.60.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.87 points, or 0.5%, to 2,084.32.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 111.05 points, or 2.1%.
The Dow is up 510.85 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 447.30 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 3.40 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 685.38 points, or 14.4%.
The Dow is up 2,318.85 points, or 6.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,181.25 points, or 14.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 57.25 points, or 2.8%.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.