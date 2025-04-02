How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 4/2/2025

U.S. stocks whipped through another dizzying day before President Donald Trump’s unveiling of his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Wednesday after careening from an early loss of 1.1% and a later gain of 1.1%. It’s had a pattern this week of opening with sharp drops only to finish the day higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.

Tesla swung from a sharp loss in the morning to a gain later in the day to help pull the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.90 points, or 0.7%, to 5,670.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235.36 points, or 0.6%, to 42,225.32.

The Nasdaq composite rose 151.16 points, or 0.9%, to 17,601.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.12 points, or 1.6%, to 2,045.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 90.03 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 641.42 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 278.06 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.09 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 210.66 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is down 318.90 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,709.75 points, or 8.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 184.79 points, or 8.3%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.