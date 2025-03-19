How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 3/19/2025

U.S. stocks climbed after the Federal Reserve said the economy still looks healthy enough to keep interest rates where they are.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.1% Wednesday, and its gains accelerated following the Fed’s announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 383 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.4%.

The rally followed weeks of sharp and scary swings for the U.S. stock market driven by uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Wall Street also got a boost from easing yields in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 60.63 points, or 1.1%, to 5,675.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383.32 points, or 0.9%, to 41,964.63.

The Nasdaq composite rose 246.67 points, or 1.4%, to 17,750.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.14 points, or 1.6%, to 2,082.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.35 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 476.44 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 3.30 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.98 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 206.34 points, or 3.5%.

The Dow is down 579.59 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,560 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 148.08 points, or 6.6%.

