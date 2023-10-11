How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/11/2023

Stocks edged higher in wobbly trading as yields were mixed in the bond market, which has been Wall Street’s main driver recently.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday. The Dow rose 65 points, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell again. That was even though a report on wholesale inflation came in hotter than expected. Economists said it may not be enough to force the Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate again.

Oil prices also continued to pull back from their spurt earlier this week.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.71 points, or 0.4%, to 4,376.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.57 points, or 0.2%, to 33,804.87.

The Nasdaq composite rose 96.83 points, or 0.7%, to 13,659.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.65 points, or 0.1% to 1,773.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 68.45 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 397.29 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 228.34 points, or 1.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 27.74 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 537.45 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 657.62 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,193.19 points, or 30.5%

The Russell 2000 is up 12.05 points, or 0.7%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.