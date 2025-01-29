How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/29/2025

U.S. stocks slipped after the Federal Reserve held its main interest rate steady and broke a run of cuts that began in September.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.

Treasury yields held relatively steady following the Fed’s announcement, which could hint at interest rates staying on hold for a while. Lower rates would help the economy by making it cheaper for U.S. households and companies to borrow, but they could give also inflation more fuel. Nvidia sank again to continue its shaky week after DeepSeek upended the AI industry.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 28.39 points, or 0.5%, to 6,039.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 136.83 points, or 0.3%, to 44,713.52.

The Nasdaq composite fell 101.26 points, or 0.5%, to 19,632.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.77 points, or 0.3%, to 2,283.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 61.93 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 289.27 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 321.98 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.64 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 157.68 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 2,169.30 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 321.53 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.94 points, or 2.4%.

