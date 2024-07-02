How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/2/2024

A big gain for Tesla helped drive Wall Street to more records.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to top its all-time high set two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8% from its own record set a day earlier. Tesla led the way after the electric-vehicle maker reported better sales for the spring than analysts expected.

Treasury yields eased after the head of the Federal Reserve cited encouraging progress on inflation, which bolstered hopes for cuts to interest rates later this year. Crude oil’s price eased after touching its highest level since April.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 33.92 points, or 0.6%, to 5,509.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.33 points, or 0.4%, to 39,331.85.

The Nasdaq composite rose 149.46 points, or 0.8%, to 18,028.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.81 points, or 0.2%, to 2,033.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.53 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 212.99 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 296.16 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.82 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 739.18 points, or 15.5%.

The Dow is up 1,642.31 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,017.41 points, or 20.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.80 points, or 0.3%.

