How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 5/21/2024

U.S. stock indexes drifted higher to set more records following another quiet day of trading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday to surpass its record set last week. The Nasdaq composite added 0.2%, a day after setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and is sitting just below its record set last week.

Macy’s jumped after it joined the long list of companies reporting better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Treasury yields eased a bit in the stock market, and stocks fell in much of Europe and Asia.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.28 points, or 0.3%, to 5,321.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.22 points, or 0.2%, to 39,872.99.

The Nasdaq composite rose 37.75 points, or 0.2%, to 16,832.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.14 points, or 0.2%, to 2,098.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.14 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 130.60 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 146.66 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.64 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 551.58 points, or 11.6%.

The Dow is up 2,183.45 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,821.27 points, or 12.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 71.28 points, or 3.5%.

