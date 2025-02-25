How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/25/2025
Wall Street fell further from its record as worries worsen among U.S. consumers about inflation and tariffs.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday for its fourth straight drop after setting an all-time high last week. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.4% as Nvidia, Tesla and other high-growth stocks that had been among the market’s biggest stars fell.
A slight majority of U.S. stocks nevertheless rose, including Home Depot after its latest profit report. That helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average hold up better, and it added 0.4%. Treasury yields sank as investors looked for something safer to own. Bitcoin’s price also fell sharply.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 28 points, or 0.5%, to 5,955.25.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.95 points, or 0.4%, to 43,621.16.
The Nasdaq composite fell 260.54 points, or 1.4%, to 19,026.39.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.18 points, or 0.4%, to 2,170.08.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 57.88 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 193.14 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 497.62 points, or 2.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.27 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 73.62 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow is up 1,076.94 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 284.41 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 60.08 points, or 2.7%.
