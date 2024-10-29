How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/29/2024

Rising technology stocks sent the Nasdaq composite to a record, but trading was mixed along the rest of Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday, even though the majority of stocks in the index fell.

Gains for Microsoft, Meta Platforms and other influential Big Tech stocks helped lift indexes, including the 0.8% gain that pushed the Nasdaq to top the record it set in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%.

Homebuilders and Ford Motor dropped to some of the sharpest losses following the latest profit reports. Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.40 points, or 0.2%, to 5,832.92

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.52 points, or 0.4%, to 42,233.05.

The Nasdaq composite rose 145.56 points, or 0.8%, to 18,712.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.98 points, or 0.3%, to 2,238.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.80 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 118.65 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 194.14 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.09 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,063.09 points, or 22.3%.

The Dow is up 4,543.51 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,701.40 points, or 24.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 211.01 points, or 10.4%.

