How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/28/2025
Rebounding tech stocks drove U.S. indexes higher a day after they tumbled on doubts about whether the artificial-intelligence frenzy really needs all the dollars being poured into it.
The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and clawed back more than half of its earlier drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 2%.
The spotlight remained on Nvidia, whose chips are powering much of the move into AI. It climbed nearly 9%. Treasury yields held relatively steady ahead of an announcement coming Wednesday about what the Federal Reserve will do next with short-term interest rates. Traders expect it to hold steady.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 55.42 points, or 0.9%, to 6,067.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.77 points, or 0.3%, to 44,850.35.
The Nasdaq composite rose 391.75 points, or 2%, to 19,733.59.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.84 points, or 0.2%, to 2,288.86.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 33.54 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 426.10 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is down 220.71 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 18.88 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 186.07 points, or 3.2%.
The Dow is up 2,306.13 points, or 5.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 422.79 points, or 2.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 58.70 points, or 2.6%.
