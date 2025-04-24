How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/24/2025

U.S. stocks rallied further as better-than-expected profits for U.S. companies piled up, though CEOs say they’re unsure whether it will last because of uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The S&P 500 jumped 2% Thursday for its third straight day of big gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.7%.

ServiceNow surged after the AI platform company delivered a stronger profit for the start of 2025 than expected. Southwest Airlines likewise reported stronger-than-expected results, but it joined a lengthening list of companies that have pulled financial forecasts because of uncertainty around tariffs.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 108.91 points, or 2%, to 5,484.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 486.83 points, or 1.2%, to 40,093.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 457.99 points, or 2.7%, to 17,166.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.45 points, or 2%, to 1,957.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 202.07 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 951.17 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 879.59 points, or 5.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 76.97 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 396.86 points, or 6.7%.

The Dow is down 2,450.82 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,144.75points, or 11.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 272.57 points, or 12.2%.

