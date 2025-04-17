How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/17/2025

Most U.S. stocks rose, but the worst drop for UnitedHealth Group in a quarter of a century kept Wall Street in check.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Thursday even as three-quarters of the stocks within the index climbed. Another drop for Nvidia helped pull the Nasdaq composite down 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.3%.

That was almost entirely because UnitedHealth Group plunged 22.4% to its worst loss since 1998 after a weaker-than-expected profit report. Treasury yields rose following mixed data on the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump again criticized the Federal Reserve for not lowering interest rates.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.1%, to 5,282.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 527.16 points, or 1.3%, to 39,142.23.

The Nasdaq composite fell 20.71 points, or 0.1%, to 16,286.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.14 points, or 0.9%, to 1,880.62.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 80.66 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 1,070.48 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 438.01 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.42 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 598.93 points, or 10.2%.

The Dow is down 3,401.99 points, or 8%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,024.35 points, or 15.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 349.53 points, or 15.7%.

