How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/10/2025

U.S. stocks surrendered a chunk of their historic gains from the day before as President Donald Trump’s trade war continues to threaten the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 3.5% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 4.3%.

China announced more countermeasures against the United States, and losses for stocks accelerated after the White House clarified that it will tax Chinese imports at 145%, not the 125% rate Trump had earlier written about. The swings also hit the bond market despite a better-than-expected report on inflation. U.S. crude oil prices fell more than 3%.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 188.85 points, or 3.5%, to 5,268.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,014.79 points, or 2.5%, to 39,593.66.

The Nasdaq composite fell 737.66 points, or 4.3%, to 16,387.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 81.77 points, or 4.3%, to 1,831.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 193.97 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 1,278.80 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 799.52 points, or 5.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.36 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 613.58 points, or 10.4%.

The Dow is down 2,950.56 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,923.48 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 398.76 points, or 17.9%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.