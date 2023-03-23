How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 3/23/2023

Stocks closed mostly higher after a wobbly day of trading as worries continued to rise about the banking industry.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday after veering all the way from a 1.8% gain earlier in the day to a 0.4% loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a slight gain of 0.2%, while strength for tech and high-growth stocks helped the Nasdaq composite do better than the rest of the market.

Treasury yields sank sharply again as traders continue to bet the Federal Reserve will have to cut rates later this year.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.75 points, or 0.3%, to 3,948.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.14 points, or 0.2%, to 32,105.25.

The Nasdaq composite rose 117.44 points, or 1% to 11,787.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.07 points, or 0.4%, to 1,720.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 32.08 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 243.27 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 156.89 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.60 points, or 0.3%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 109.22 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 1,042 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,320.92 points, or 12.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 40.96 points, or 2.3%.

