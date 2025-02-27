How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/27/2025

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply as Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology faltered some more.

The S&P 500 sank 1.6% Thursday for its fifth drop in six days after setting an all-time high last week. Concerns about the U.S. economy’s future have been behind much of the drop, including worries about President Donald Trump’s tariffs, and the index has lost all but 1.4% of its rally since Election Day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.8%. Nvidia and other high-momentum AI stocks weighed heavily on the market Thursday as Wall Street’s biggest stars keep dimming.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 94.49 points, or 1.6%, to 5,861.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 193.62 points, or 0.4%, to 43,239.50.

The Nasdaq composite fell 530.84 points, or 2.8%, to 18,544.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.51 points, or 1.6%, to 2,139.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 151.56 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 188.52 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 979.59 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.69 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 20.06 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 695.28 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 766.37 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 90.50 points, or 4.1%.

