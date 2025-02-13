How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/13/2025

U.S. stocks rallied to the brink of a record after more companies reported fatter profits than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 1% Thursday. It got within 0.1% of its all-time high as Wall Street yawned at the latest announcement on tariffs by President Donald Trump, which may not take full effect for at least several weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.5%.

MGM Resorts International, GE HealthCare Technologies and Molson Coors Beverage helped lead the way following their profit reports.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market despite stronger-than-expected readings on inflation and unemployment claims.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 63.10 points, or 1%, to 6,115.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 342.87 points, or 0.8%, to 44,711.43.

The Nasdaq composite rose 295.69 points, or 1.5%, to 19,945.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.30 points, or 1.2%, to 2,282.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 89.08 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 408.03 points, or 0.9%

The Nasdaq is up 422.24 points, or 2.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 2.48 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 233.84 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 2,167.21 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 634.85 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.03 points, or 2.3%.

