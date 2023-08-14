How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/14/2023

Wall Street ticked higher ahead of a week of reports showing how strong U.S. shoppers remain, amid hopes their spending can keep the economy out of a recession.

The S&P 500 ended 0.6% higher Monday, even though more stocks fell than rose in the index. The Dow eked out a gain of 26 points and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1%.

Stocks have been lackluster in August following a gangbusters first seven months of the year. U.S. Steel jumped to one of Wall Street’s bigger gains after it said it rejected a buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 25.67 points, or 0.6%, to 4,489.72

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.23 points, or 0.1%, to 35,307.63.

The Nasdaq composite rose 143.48 points, or 1.1%, to 13,788.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.62 points, or 0.2%, to 1,920.49.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 650.22 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is up 2,160.38 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,321.85 points, or 31.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.25 points, or 9%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.