How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/3/2024

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street following the latest signal showing the U.S. economy is slowing.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Monday after erasing a midday slump. The benchmark index is coming off its sixth winning month in the last seven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.

Several tech stocks including Nvidia ended higher, but stocks of oil-and-gas producers fell after the price of crude tumbled. Treasury yields slid in the bond market after a report showed that U.S. manufacturing shrank in May for the 18th time in 19 months.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.89 points, or 0.1%, to 5,283.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.29 points, or 0.3%, to 38,571.03.

The Nasdaq composite rose 93.65 points, or 0.6%, to 16,828.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.44 points, or 0.5%, to 2,059.68.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 513.57 points, or 10.8%.

The Dow is up 881.49 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,817.32 points, or 12.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.61 points, or 1.6%.

