How major US stock indexes fared Monday 4/24/2023

Stocks drifted ahead of reports that could offer clues on questions that have kept Wall Street at a standstill, including on where the economy and corporate profits are heading.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Monday, while other indexes were mixed. More than 170 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report their earnings this week. The majority have topped forecasts so far, but expectations are low.

A report this week will also show how strong the economy was in early 2023. It’s one of the final pieces of data before next week’s meeting of the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.52 points, or 0.1%, to 4,137.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.44 points, or 0.2%, to 33,875.40.

The Nasdaq composite fell 35.25 points, or 0.3% to 12,037.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.63 points, or 0.1%, to 1,788.87.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 297.54 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is up 728.15 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,570.72 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.63 points, or 1.6%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.