How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/17/2025

U.S. stocks climbed again following weeks of scary swings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Monday and notched a second straight gain after falling 10% below its recent record last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

More big swings could be ahead, with a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates coming later in the week and worries continuing about President Donald Trump’s trade war. A report on U.S. retail sales was weaker than expected but may not have been as bad as it seemed on the surface.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.18 points, or 0.6%, to 5,675.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 353.44 points, or 0.9%, to 41,841.63.

The Nasdaq composite rose 54.58 points, or 0.3%, to 17,808.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.24 points, or 1.2%, to 2,068.33.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 206.51 points, or 3.5%.

The Dow is down 702.59 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,502.13 points, or 7.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 161.83 points, or 7.3%.

